Stafford Technical Center will be investing in a high-tech camera funded by a grant that graduates can use to make professional projects to help them build or develop careers, according to Cristina Kumka, instructor of the video communications program.
Kumka said when the school receives the grant funding, she will buy a Sony A7 III so that students can record a wedding or film the footage needed for a commercial or make a public service announcement (PSA) after they graduate.
According to Kumka, the only other place with that kind of equipment now is PEG-TV, the cable access station that serves Rutland County.
“But with this $2,500, I can get the latest technology for video program graduates that are either in college or in a different field or actually working on their own and they can come into my room and still check out equipment that they can use to start their own freelance videography businesses or engage in some kind of contract,” she said.
The camera kit Kumka is expecting to obtain, which includes lenses, a microphone and a tripod, would allow a graduate to earn money using the skills he or she learned at Stafford quickly. Kumka said she’s familiar with at least one student who left Stafford with training and talent but who had to work outside the field to earn enough money to buy the proper equipment before being able to pursue a career.
“It creates really good 4K footage. It also shoots slow motion so the camera that I’m getting for the graduates is what they would be using in this program (at Stafford) anyway, but it’s even more advanced. The Sony A7 III is a really, really great camera that is being utilized by many filmmakers in the industry at this point,” she said.
Kumka said she learned about the money available from the Small Business Association’s Community Navigator Pilot Program and the Vermont Principals’ Association through an email. She said teachers get a lot of notifications of COVID-related grants but some schools won’t allow teachers to apply for grants because they already receive funding from local taxpayers.
But Kumka said this grant was intended to help school programs like Stafford’s video communication program assist student graduates in starting their own businesses in Vermont.
Kumka said she decided she would apply for the grant and, if it were awarded, seek permission to accept it from Stafford administrators.
She said she was grateful for the support from the school because the grant will allow Stafford to offer something new. The way school funding works would not allow Stafford to invest in something specifically intended to serve graduates. “We cover current students, K-12 (for) public education. This is beyond that,” she said.
Stafford video production students are already creating work that is being seen outside the classroom. This year, students made anti-vaping videos by the Partners for Prevention partnership and in 2021, they created anti-opioid videos under a contract with the Rutland Pharmacy.
Kumka said her students have created some 30-second videos for the Vermont Department for Children and Families to encourage Vermonters to consider becoming foster families. She said the students have been asked to create 45-second and 60-second videos because the DCF administrators were so pleased with the shorter videos.
The videos paid for by DCF are expected to be broadcast throughout Vermont.
There are 10 students in the video communication program at Stafford and Kumka said she’s expecting 11 students for the 2022-23 school year.
Money from the grant must be spent by June 23, 2023.
