Stafford Technical Center is gearing up for a new year with a new set of pilots.
With former director Glenn Olson’s recent retirement after four years as director, his second in command, Melissa Connors, left her position of four years to replace him, with Felicia Allard as her right-hand woman.
“The lifestyle you’re saying you want, you can have here in Vermont,” Connors said of her passion for training students for their choice of career.
Before she began her time at Stafford, Connors, a Rutland native, taught at River Valley Technical Center in Springfield, where she served as assistant director and as a business teacher.
“It’s kind of like coming home,” Connors said of her return to the school where she did her student teaching.
After a stint in West Tisbury on Martha’s Vineyard, Connors said it was family that drew her back to Rutland years ago. In mid-June, Connors found herself filling a new, rather large set of shoes.
“We’re focusing on helping students find the path that’s going to get them where they want to be in life,” Connors said. “Not just the path they think they should follow, because that’s what others traditionally do. ... We really focus on them exploring careers and exploring the lifestyles associated with those careers.”
At 268 enrolled students, Stafford only has four available seats in the entire building while declining enrollment is eating away at many of Vermont’s schools.
Nationwide, Connors said there is a desperate need for diesel mechanics, a program under discussion at the tech center.
“We look at bio-medical, and the state is really pushing cybersecurity,” Connors said. “Do we need a full-fledged coding program? ... We’re out of space in this building, so adding a program would be a big project.”
Additional programs might require a satellite campus, Connors said.
“What does the region need?” Connors said. “What are the businesses looking at this area (looking for) and what can we be looking at to add to our programming to meet those needs?”
But it’s not just about acing the exam and comprehending the skills — it’s also about showing up.
“The employability skills,” Connors said. “Showing up to work on time, staying a full day, not having to leave early, being self-directed when you’re on the job ... that’s the thing that we hear over and over and over. That’s something that we really focus on — we pride ourselves on making sure that when they leave here, they’re effective communicators.”
With her new assistant director, Rupert native Felicia Allard, by her side, the duo plan to continue collaborating with businesses and schools in the area. One such collaboration is Tool Tours, in which kindergartners from Northwest Elementary, as part of their learning segment on tools in the workplace, visit Stafford to see the big kids in action.
Allard comes from her family’s 10-acre Fish Hill Christmas Tree Farm and the Hartford Area Career and Technology Center, where she spent 12 years teaching digital media, illustration and design while pursuing her master’s degree in education. Before that, she spent nine years at Spaulding High School in Barre.
“I love Vermont culture,” she said of her choice to find an assistant director’s position in her home state. “Technical education was where I knew I wanted to be ... and I’m excited that Rutland was the place that believed in me.”
While her particular designation isn’t altogether common, Allard knew she wanted to secure that particular position to get her feet wet administratively and is eager to explore Rutland’s communities.
“Career and tech centers have something that high schools just haven’t caught on to yet,” Allard said. “Kids are here because they choose to be here. They apply, and they’re pursuing a career pathway that they’re interested in so the content is of interest to them.”
Along with their team, Connors and Allard said crossover collaboration with different classes and skill sets, as well as holding the academic portion of the full-day program to the highest standards, were already unfurling into ideas.
For Allard, Rutland struck a familial chord: Her own mother was a home economics teacher at Rutland High School.
“She was pretty pumped when I said I was offered this job,” Allard said. “Coming back here where my mom started her career is kind of, for me, coming full circle. ... From everything I’ve seen, Rutland has a lot of culture, and I’m excited about that.”
