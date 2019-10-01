PITTSFORD — Those making the twice-annual pilgrimage to Vermont for the Fall Open Studio Weekend on Saturday and Sunday will be able to check out a local stained-glass artist as well as get to know the Pittsford Village Farm.
This is the ninth Fall Open Studio Weekend, according to the Vermont Crafts Council, which organizes the statewide event. Hundreds of artists of all varieties will open their studios to the public this weekend. A map of where to find them can be found on the council’s website, vermontcrafts.com.
“People do this every year as a pilgrimage from different states,” said Hallie Monroe, a stained glass artist with 35 years of experience creating her own work as well as working with homes and churches all across the country.
Her stained-glass pieces and paintings will be on display for visitors at the Pittsford Village Farm from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The farm is at 42 Elm St. Paintings by her father, Ken Richards, will also be available for viewing. A third artist whose work will be on display at the farm is printmaker and educator Jeannie Podolak, who has been a local art educator for more than 30 years.
Monroe said this is the fourth open studio weekend she’s done. It’s also her first year on the group’s board of directors.
She began her relationship with the Pittsford Village Farm by volunteering to help with its yard sale fundraisers.
Pittsford Village Farm is owned by Baird and Betsy Morgan who bought it in 2017 with the goal of turning it into a community center. It’s associated with a nonprofit group of the same name. According to the farm’s website, it was formerly the Forrest Farm and features a farmhouse dating back to the 18th century, with a barn from the 19th century.
“I believe in the cause - it’s a beautiful building,” said Monroe. “We had it painted on the exterior so she’s looking quite grand now. We don’t want to do too much because when we have money, we want to rip down walls and reinsulate and things like that. We’re just trying to get some rooms usable, so I’ve spent the last month painting two of the big rooms on the ground floor to be able to hang artwork for this Open Studio.”
Monroe said her own studio is atop a mountain and hard to reach, so she does Open Studio weekends in different places. She hopes people who come see the art also take note of the farm and what’s going on there.
“All the windows on the ground floor in the front of the house will have my stained glass work hanging,” she said. “I’ll be hanging some of my father’s paintings and some of my paintings on the walls. I will have tables set up to explain how to make stained-glass panels using traditional techniques, how to cut the glass and apply paint to the glass.’
She won’t use a kiln at the farm, she said, but people will have a good sense of her range and techniques. Her art often features Vermont, animals and nature as its themes. “But I also do portraiture, landscapes and geometric work as well,” she said.
In addition to being on the board of the Vermont Craft Council, Monroe is a member of the Brandon Artist Guild, a teacher at the Stained Glass Association of America’s stained-glass school and is a visiting teacher at Yestermorrow Building Arts in Waitsville.
