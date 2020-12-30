MONTPELIER — The annual First Day Hikes will be done a little differently this year, according to the State Parks department.
The hikes started seven years ago with two purposes in mind, said Rochelle Skinner, park sales and service manager at the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
“It was something other states had started as a healthy alternative to the crazy revelry of New Year’s Eve, and so we thought it was a great idea,” she said. “And we wanted to share with people that parks were open for their use even in the middle of winter, so that was another reason for wanting to do that.”
Normally the hikes, held on the first of the new year, are guided, but because of the pandemic this year that won’t be the case, she said. This year’s featured hikes were chosen with that in mind and are designed to be manageable by anyone, with good views and easy places to park.
Skinner said the featured hikes typically draw between five and 15 people, weather depending.
This year’s featured hikes are:
— Londonderry, Lowell State Park, Lowell Lake Trail, three miles round trip.
— Quechee, Quechee State Park, Quechee Loop Trail. 1.5 miles round trip.
— Bennington, Woodford State Park, Reservoir Trail, 3.2 miles round trip.
— Ferrisburgh, Button Bay State Park, Button Bay Point Trail, 0.8-mile round trip.
— Colchester, Niquette Bay State Park, Burns Trail, 2 miles round trip.
— Enosburg Falls, Lake Carmi State Park, Marsh Brook Nature Trail, 1.5-mile round trip.
— Groton, Groton Nature Center, Groton Nature Trail, 0.6 miles round trip.
— Island Pond, Brighton State Park, Shore trail, 1.5 miles round trip.
“The good news is park entry is free in the off-season, the parks aren’t staffed, there’s no restroom facilities, everything is carry in, carry out, that kind of thing,” Skinner said.
It was a tough year for Vermont State Parks, she said, but it wasn’t all bad. While opening was delayed a month, cabin and cottage bookings were canceled, and staff had to work extra hard to keep everything clean and safe, the state saw only about a 30% drop in visitors from the previous year, which was a record setting year with 1 million visitors, according to Skinner.
“Which, despite the late opening and cancellations, was incredible,” she said. “And we saw almost a doubling of Vermont residents using the parks. We lost a lot of out of state visitation, but we saw so many more Vermonters enjoy the parks, which was super rewarding.”
According to Skinner, in 2019 about 44% of Vermont’s state park campers were from in-state, compared to 56% from away. She said this has been the ratio for decades, but in 2020 it nearly flipped with 58% of campers being from Vermont and 42% from elsewhere.
“During the operating season, COVID played a huge part in our operations, very strict cleaning protocols, trying to limit the number of group sizes and keep people spread out in day-use areas, trying to not fill the parks to capacity so there’s more room to breath, adding extra restroom facilities that are temporary, all those things to try and disperse the users,” she said.
The hope is for Vermont state parks to be letting out cabins and cottages in 2021. Skinner said it looks as if there will be vaccines against the pandemic available, so there’s reason to hope. The department learned a great deal about how to cope with COVID-19 since March and has been following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Vermont Department of Health. She said there’s less emphasis now on cleaning surfaces and more on ventilation, given how the virus is known to spread.
