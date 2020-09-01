Fourteen cases of COVID-19 have been tracked to a private party at the Summit Lodge in Killington on Aug. 19, according to a news release from the Vermont Department of Health.
The release stated staff from the health department is investigating the community outbreak.
The 14 cases are from people who attended the party and their close contacts.
“(M)eaning the virus has spread to one or more people who did not attend the private party,” the release noted.
The daily update from the Vermont Department of Health said the total number of cases of COVID identified in Vermont as of Monday was 1,624, out of 135,721 tests. There were eight new cases reported Monday.
The state has reported 58 COVID-related deaths and, as of Monday, one person was hospitalized for COVID treatment.
In a statement, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health said state medical officials “appreciate the cooperation of everyone who has responded to our contact tracing team.”
“I particularly thank the management of the Summit Lodge – for their adherence to the state’s guidelines for protecting their guests and employees and for their assistance and support of our efforts to contain and minimize this outbreak,” Levine said.
Levine elaborated on Monday evening to say staff at the Summit had followed protocols like appropriate hygiene, the presence of sanitizer and hosting the event outdoors, as well as other safety measures.
“Most importantly, they kept the list of attendees that they were supposed to keep and provided that to the health department when asked,” he said.
Levine said state officials expect venues to observe the protocol but “don’t want to put facilities like that into the position of being enforcers.”
“That’s not a comfortable role for anybody to be in,” he said.
Health officials stated staff at Summit Lodge followed state protocols and guidance and have been cooperative in the investigation.
The contact tracing team from the health department has been working to reach the more than 40 party attendees.
The news release called contact tracing a “critical part of the state’s ability to contain outbreaks.”
Contact tracers speak to the people who have tested positive for COVID in an attempt to contact anyone with whom they have come into close contact. The goal is not only to find other people who may have COVID but alert them that they may have the disease or be carriers in an attempt to limit the spread.
Health department officials urge anyone who is contacted to respond to calls from the department.
According to the release, the investigation began last week as part of the department’s standard outreach to provide guidance for isolation or quarantine to those who have tested positive for COVID.
People who attended the Aug. 19 event but who have not been in touch with the Health Department are asked to call 802-863-7240 to get information about protecting themselves and others.
People who attended the party, as well as their close contacts, should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID. Anyone with even mild symptoms should contact their health care provider about being tested.
Because it is possible to spread the virus without developing symptoms, people who attended the event should also take steps to limit any possible exposure to others.
There will be a pop-up test clinic in Rutland City on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rutland Office of Local Health in the Asa Bloomer Building. Registration is required.
People can register for pop-up clinics at healthvermont.gov/covid19-testing. The release stated health department staff are arranging additional testing opportunities in the area.
The release from the health department was sent in the late afternoon. Calls and email to Killington were not immediately returned.
Levine said he wanted the people who live and work in the greater Killington area to know that while an outbreak can cause anxiety, people should know the health department is “working aggressively” to prevent further spread of the virus.
Levine urged Killington area residents to continue to follow measures like wearing face coverings, keeping a 6-foot distance from others, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick.
While Levine said he didn’t know where the various people who attended the event live, he said the event was booked by Vermonters.
More information about COVID-19, including symptoms and subjects like testing and prevention, is posted online at healthvermont.gov/covid19
