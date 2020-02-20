Three state airports, including ones in Berlin and Rutland, have been awarded a total $856,950 in federal funding for safety and infrastructure improvements.
The Agency of Transportation announced Thursday the funds come from the U.S. Department of Transportation and are part of the AOT’s annual requests for federal funding.
The Edward F. Knapp State Airport in Berlin will receive $210,000 to update its master plan, and the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Clarendon will get $30,000 for rescue and firefighting equipment specific to aircraft.
Middlebury State Airport will get $346,950 to remove obstructions to the approach of a certain runway.
The state itself will get $270,000 for pavement sealing on airports across Vermont.
“These improvements will continue to promote safe air travel for Vermonters and support the businesses who depend on these hubs,” said Republican Gov. Phil Scott, in a release. “We’re grateful to our congressional delegation for their commitment to Vermont’s airports and their work in securing this funding.”
Through the AOT, Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, along with Rep. Peter Welch, released a joint statement. “These federal investments in Vermont’s state owned airports will improve safety and enhance their economic potential. Consistent capital investment is needed to ensure that these community assets continue to be well maintained, and we are pleased to see these funds from the FAA put to good use here in Vermont,” it stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.