MONTPELIER — The Department of Environmental Conservation won’t be requiring retailers and redemption centers to redeem beverage containers while the governor’s state of emergency is in effect.
DEC announced Thursday this exercise allows for less person-to-person contact in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. It will also allow centers and retailers to focus their efforts on restocking shelves, according to the department.
While Gov. Phil Scott’s declared state of emergency is in effect, it will be up to the retailers and redemption centers themselves whether or not to stop collection. The DEC recommends people check with the redemption center or retailer first before coming with containers to redeem. People have the option of recycling these containers along with other recycled materials.
According to DEC, unclaimed deposits will go to the Vermont Clean Water Fund.
