The legal cases against a Rutland man, arrested in November and accused of selling drugs and illegally possessing a gun, may be ongoing, according to comments from his attorney.
On Thursday, the state cases against Lawrence “Boo-Bee” Jackson, 51, were updated in Rutland County criminal court.
He was arraigned on one felony count of trafficking cocaine, three felony counts of selling cocaine, and one misdemeanor count each of cocaine possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In January, he was arraigned in Rutland criminal court, based on a separate allegation, on a misdemeanor charge for simple assault.
In December, a federal grand jury indicted Jackson for allegedly selling drugs and possessing a Taurus The Judge .410/.45 caliber revolver.
The state charges related to drugs and guns, and the federal charges, both are based on the same arrest in November.
Affidavits filed in the case stated Jackson had been convicted as recently as November in New York for selling drugs in the Bronx.
In court on Friday, Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, told Judge David Fenster he had been in touch with the prosecutors handling the federal charges in Vermont and the state charges in New York. Sullivan said he understood New York would be seeking to extradite Jackson when he is available to be returned.
The pending prosecutions in Vermont, both state and federal cases, are going forward, Sullivan added.
Attorney Christopher Perkett, of the Bristol law firm, OP Law, which represents Jackson, told the court that Jackson was not expecting to hear both cases were proceeding.
“Well, that’s news to us. One of the reasons that we set this hearing was so the state could determine whether or not they were going to continue to move forward on charges that appear redundant given the federal filings or whether they would dismiss in lieu of the federal prosecution. What I have seen, it looks like nearly identical charges,” he said.
Perkett added that now that he knew the plan from prosecutors, he would be asking for a schedule to receive information from the state and proceed from there.
Sullivan said he did not expect New York authorities to request Jackson’s extradition until the Vermont cases are resolved.
Fenster set a deadline for the attorneys to file paperwork in March.
Jackson’s case has attracted attention, as the investigation of his alleged drug activity in the area of Killington Avenue resulted in multiple arrests in November.
According to officers with the Rutland City Police Department, Jackson had cocaine and other drugs and about $2,000 in cash at the time of his arrest.
After police were granted a search warrant for the rental car Jackson was driving at the time he was arrested, they found nearly half a kilogram of cocaine, about 433 grams of powder cocaine and 32 grams of cocaine base, along with scales containing cocaine residue.
The total estimated street value of the cocaine seized from Jackson and the vehicle is $75,000, police said.
Police said the raid at a Killington Avenue home and Jackson’s subsequent arrest was the result of an investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force that began during summer 2020.
The investigation identified Jackson as a “significant source of cocaine in Rutland,” police said.
During the course of the investigation, Jackson allegedly sold cocaine to confidential informants during controlled buys under the supervision of the Vermont Drug Task Force.
The office of the United States Attorney for Vermont issued a release in January that said Jackson had committed acts of significant violence in the Rutland community.
“Witnesses have reported that Jackson has “pistol-whipped” multiple people with The Judge revolver and held a woman at gunpoint. Witnesses have reported that Jackson has raped and sexually assaulted multiple women in the Rutland area. In addition, Jackson is being investigated for using drugs to coerce women to perform commercial sex acts and for his involvement in the facilitation of prostitution,” the release stated.
On Friday, Perkett declined to comment on the case after the hearing.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.