WATERBURY — The Department for Children and Families announced what 3SquaresVT recipients will be getting in April and May, due to an increase in funding from the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill and Consolidated Appropriations Act.
These are not permanent changes, according to DCF. Households will receive the maximum benefit allowed depending on their size: One person, $234; two people, $430; three people, $616; four people, $782; five people, $929; six people, $1,114; seven people, $1,232; each additional person, plus $176.
Beginning in May, those receiving the maximum allowance will get an additional $95. All others, except those receiving a zero benefit, will receive at least $95.
Recipients don’t need to do anything to receive the added funds. All who are eligible will get it automatically, according to DCF.
Those eligible for 3SquaresVT benefits in March will be able to access benefits on April 16 through their EBT card, and by April 19 through direct deposit or when the check arrives. Those eligible in April will have funds available on their EBT card by May 15, or by May 18 through direct deposit or when the check arrives.
