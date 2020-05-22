Vermont has received $1.4 billion in federal aid for COVID-19 relief, according to a new web page launched by the state auditor.
State Auditor Doug Hoffer announced Thursday the new web page, found at bit.ly/0522Money, is viewable now and will be updated as more information is gathered. According to the site, as of May 19, Vermont has received $1,496,873,968 in federal funds. This does not count $1.25 billion Vermont received from the federal CARES Act, which is subject to the Legislature’s approval.
“Quickly disbursing funds aimed at mitigating this crisis while avoiding fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement is a critical but challenging task,” Hoffer stated. “Providing the public with a transparent accounting of how their money is spent and can be spent is critical to the success of this effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.