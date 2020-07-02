CORNWALL — Vermont’s mosquito control districts may be facing a cash-flow problem given what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to state finances.
In a normal year, the Agency of Agriculture grants $140,000 between the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District and the Lemon Fair Insect Control District. Each gets $70,000 to spend on larvicide, a bacteria that attacks mosquito larvae.
Cary Giguere, director of the Public Health Agriculture Resource Management Division of the Agency of Agriculture, said so far the districts can only access one-quarter, $17,500, of their usual funding.
“They’re operating the same way every state agency is,” he said. “Their money comes out of the general fund and every state agency has to build a budget for the next three months. They haven’t been cut, but they’re only getting a quarter of the funding.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving all levels of government strapped for cash, the Legislature has only budgeted for the first financial quarter, which runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.
“Basically they are getting three months of their grant in the first quarter of the year,” said Giguere. “We don’t know yet what the Legislature will decide when it comes back in August.”
This presents a potential cash-flow problem for the districts.
“The challenge for us is that most of our expenses are during the summer months, as you can imagine you don’t have too many mosquitos during the winter,” said David Dodge, chairman of the Lemon Fair Insect Control District Board of Directors. “I’ve sent an email back to the state asking them to give us some more flexibility as far as pulling money out of future quarters or whatever. I have not heard back from them.”
The Lemon Fair district covers the towns of Bridport, Cornwall, and Weybridge in the Lemon Fair River Valley. The BLSG covers the towns in its name, plus Proctor and Pittsford. Lemon Fair only uses larvicide, while the BLSG used both larvicide and adulticide, the latter a pesticide targeting adult mosquitos.
“We’ll discuss what the consequences would be, but needless to say, we have a certain amount of reserves we can rely on for this summer’s expenses, but if it’s going to be a strict adherence to those quarterly numbers with no ability to move money around from quarter to quarter, we’re going to have to think about cutting back,” said Dodge, adding that it the topic will come up at the next monthly meeting on Tuesday.
“For us to treat 1,000 acres costs us $45,000, which is a combination of helicopter expenses and buying larvicide,” said Dodge. “As you can see, having to treat in August having $17,500 to pay for $45,000, we run out of money pretty soon.”
Fortunately, so far it’s been a mild year for mosquitoes, according to Dodge. There are some out, but the weather has been dry for much of the spring, leaving mosquitoes with less opportunity to breed. Giguere likewise said the state’s regular monitoring efforts show a mild year for the bugs.
“It is good news because last year the states around us had very high EEE prevalence, that’s Eastern Equine Encephalitis, it’s probably the worst mosquito disease that we see, and all the states around us had very high, concerning levels of EEE and were doing aerial spraying,” said Giguere. “I’m glad we weren’t there last year, but we’ll see what happens for Vermont this year.”
Dodge said conditions can still change. Mosquito eggs can survive for years in dry conditions and huge hatches can appear after some wet weather. Conversely, if things are dry enough, the ground soaks up the moisture and the mosquitoes don’t appear.
Several messages sent to the BLSG seeking comment were not returned.
Proctor Selectman Bruce Baccei told the Proctor Select Board at its June 22 meeting that he was at a recent BLSG meeting and that there’s some uncertainty there about funding.
“This is not good timing, but the state doesn’t know if it’s going to give out the rest of it and won’t know until maybe early September,” he said. “It’s questionable whether they’ll be able to get sufficient supplies. It’s been good that it’s been exceptionally dry, so they did do the spraying at the north end of the town the other night, but they weren’t sure what their schedule was going to be because of funding.”
