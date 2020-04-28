MONTPELIER — Jeb Spaulding, chancellor of the Vermont State College System, has announced he plans to submit his resignation to the VSCS Board of Trustees at its Wednesday meeting.
“It is with a heavy heart, but firm resolve that I submit my resignation as Chancellor of this incredible organization that I have been so privileged to lead,” said Spaulding in a statement. “Ensuring that every student, including those who are marginalized, non-traditional and from underserved and rural communities has the opportunity to attain an affordable post-secondary degree, certificate, or training must continue to be the focus. I realize that a fresh perspective and new leadership is necessary to move the VSCS forward in its mission. I will continue to do all I can to provide support in the transition and champion the System’s leaders as they work through the challenges ahead.”
According to a statement from the VSCS, the Board of Trustees will consider appointing VSCS General Counsel Sophie Zdatn as interim chancellor.
Earlier this month, Spaulding proposed a plan to the board calling for the closure of the two Northern Vermont University campuses that would consolidate some of NVU with Castleton University. The plan also called for closing Vermont Technical College’s Randolph Center campus and consolidating it with the Vermont Technical College campus in Williston.
He proposed this plan to address the financial damage caused to the VSCS by the COVID-19 pandemic. Teacher unions and alumni associations connected to the NVU swiftly announced votes of no confidence in Spaulding, prompting him to withdraw the plan the same week it was officially announced. The VSCS indicated it would seek funding from the state to carry on long enough to formulate a long-term plan for the system.
“We deeply appreciate Jeb’s extended career in service to Vermont and Vermonters,” said Board of Trustees Chairman J. Churchill Hindes in a statement. “We at the Vermont State Colleges System have valued his contributions as our Chancellor, and we wish him well as he charts his next course. I also want to thank Sophie Zdatny for her willingness to step up during this transition. We want to assure the VSCS family and the broader Vermont community that we will seek out strong interim leadership to steady the organization and position it for sustainability in the years ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.