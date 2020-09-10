The Vermont Department of Labor is continuing its weekly virtual job fair series, #Hiring2DayVT, with events today and through the end of the month.
Michael Harrington, labor department commissioner, said in a statement, that state officials know the efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 have had a “great impact on the hiring process”
“By leveraging virtual services, such as virtual job fairs, our Workforce Development team continues its work to connect job seekers with employers,” he said.
The employers and positions at the virtual job fairs change weekly, and while today’s event focuses on the Burlington area, next week’s will be more statewide with different areas getting the spotlight including the Rutland and Barre areas.
Wendy Morse, regional manager for the Department of Labor’s Southwest area, which includes Rutland County, said the department had been working for the past few months on building a system that provides a consistent venue to connect people who need work with companies that need employees.
Morse said the fairs start at 11 a.m. today. For about 20 minutes, the event will focus on employers who might hire in different parts of the state.
Some examples have included Panera Bread and the state of Vermont.
From there, job seekers can break off and interact with more local employers in a sort of regional job fair. For Rutland, that’s the Southeast region and for Barre that would be the Central region.
Job seekers can learn about topics, such as what the business does, what positions might be open and how to apply, Morse said. They also can ask questions directly of company officials.
“Even things like what training may look like for them, what onboarding looks like, what sort of skillset (the companies) may be looking for,” she said.
Morse said the staff at the labor department would ask job seekers to start by registering through the department’s website.
Job seekers can participate through Microsoft Teams for a sound and video experience like a Zoom meeting. Morse said the job seekers don’t need to have a Microsoft Teams account but if they’re using a smart phone they would have to download the Teams app. The process is free.
Another way to participate is by conference call, which requires calling the job seeker to call the local labor department office to get the access links.
“Either way, they’re able to participate,” Morse said.
Morse said the virtual job fairs have been growing with increased numbers of people who are taking part to try to find a job and more employers willing to try a new way of recruiting.
Russ Marsan, a co-owner of Rutland landscaping business, Carpenter & Costin, said the company was participating in the fair in recognition of the fact that “different times” mean “different measures are needed.”
“Here at Carpenter & Costin, just because we’re in a pandemic or the new norm or whatever people want to call it, business is still happening, it’s still evolving. We need to continue to do that,” he said.
The company has worked with job fairs in the past to find staff members they needed and Marsan said were willing to pivot to virtual job fairs as that seemed to be what was needed.
Marsan said the company was looking for a number of employees to hire by Nov. 1 to help with fall planting and winter plowing. He said he knew some people thought of lawn maintenance companies as places that hired students or seasonal workers but Carpenter & Costin wants people looking for a career.
Morse said the virtual job fairs are proving to be an effective way to help Vermonters find work.
“For us it was important to be able to quickly pivot and still be able to make those connections in a virtual world because of the pandemic. We’ve learned a lot. We’re still refining. We’re always looking for ways that we can make things better and improve,” she said.
The #Hiring2Day VT job fairs are expected to continue as needed although the labor department has only listed them through Oct. 1.
Visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs to find more information about the job fairs. Go to bit.ly/Join-Us-Virtual-Job-Fair to sign up for email updates,.
While Morse said some people experienced with computers might be able to sign up today in time to participate in the virtual job fair for the first time, she said many would probably benefit from signing up at least a day in advance and taking advantage of some of the Microsoft Team tutorials to get the full benefits of the job fair experience.
