The Vermont Department of Corrections is responding to an active outbreak of COVID-19 at the Rutland jail, where 15 inmates and a staff member have tested positive since Feb. 10, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.
Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility is on full lockdown and contact tracing is underway, according to corrections officials. The department and the Vermont Department of Health are coordinating on follow-up testing.
Testing on Feb. 14 returned eight new positive cases at Marble Valley, officially confirming the outbreak.
The 15 total positive cases among inmates were detected in three general population units, including 11 positives from one unit.
As of Tuesday evening, 54 incarcerated individuals were considered positive across four Vermont facilities. Statewide, 20 positive staff cases currently exist across five correctional facilities, three field offices and corrections' central office.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions at doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends, the release said.
