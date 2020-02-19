MONTPELIER — The state claims that raising the legal age for tobacco purchases has led to underage consumers making fewer purchases.
According to the Office of Compliance and Enforcement of the Department of Liquor and Lottery, since Sept. 1, 2019, 469 tobacco licenses were checked for compliance. Among them, 24 had sold a tobacco product, or a tobacco product substitute, to an underage consumer. That’s a compliance rate of 95.13%. During the same six month period for 2017 and 2018, the rates were 90.89% and 91.44% respectively.
Act 27 of 2019 raised the legal age at which one can purchase tobacco from 18 to 21. The Office of Compliance and Enforcement credits the law with the increase in compliance rates.
