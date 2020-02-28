MONTPELIER — The state is telling people not to make hasty financial decisions based around the coronavirus outbreak.
“If you have concerns about your retirement accounts or investments, talk to your financial professional,” said Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation. “Avoid making decisions based on panic or fear.”
The DFR advises people to stick with their long-term financial strategy.
The Associated Press reports that the stock market has dropped significantly because of fears related to the coronavirus outbreak, which has been detected in several countries.
People should also beware of scammers using fear of the disease and the dips in the stock market to dupe people into making bad deals and investment.
“Always ask if the salesperson and the security are registered with the Department of Financial Regulation,” said Pieciak.
Licenses of financial professionals can be looked up on DFR’s website, bit.ly/0228check.
Anyone who thinks they’ve been targeted by a scammer or scammed should call DFR at 833-DFR-HOTLINE email it at dfr.securitiesinfo@vermont.gov.
