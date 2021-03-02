State employees who can work from home should expect to do so at least through May 31, according to a news release sent Monday from the Vermont Agency of Administration.
However, the release stated some employees who want to return to the office may be given permission.
In October, remote work was expected to continue until March 31. But then Vermont saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases that month. Action was taken to keep the climb from taking off.
“Maintaining a telework status allowed us to maintain heightened efforts to suppress the virus while we awaited the roll out of a vaccine,” said Susanne Young, secretary of administration.
Vaccines are being administered successfully, state officials have said. Officials at the state health department expect to be nearly complete with the high-risk population of those 65 or older and with certain underlying health conditions by mid-April.
As conditions improve, beginning April 1, state agency and department leadership will be authorized to approve requests from employees to return to the worksite based on employee preference if there is capacity and while complying with safety protocols.
Under certain circumstances, some state employees are already allowed to work onsite.
“The Administration is considering what steps it can take to maintain flexibility in remote work and work schedules in a post-pandemic environment,” stated Young.
Young said the results of an employee survey conducted in December will help inform the decision but added a majority of employees expressed interest in continuing to work remotely on either a full- or part-time basis.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.