MONTPELIER — There will be two public hearings next week asking people what they think about importing prescription drugs from Canada.
The hearings were announced Thursday by the Office of Gov. Phil Scott. Both will be on Tuesday. One is in Burlington, scheduled for 1-3 p.m. at the Vermont Department of Health at 108 Cherry St. The second is from 6-8 p.m. in Montpelier at 109 State St., Pavilion Auditorium.
According to the Scott administration, in December, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Food and Drug Administration proposed a rule that allows states to import prescription drugs from Canada.
The rule as proposed by the federal government can be viewed online at bit.ly/0221Rule. People can also submit their comments directly to the federal government through that webpage by clicking a green tab in the top right corner. The comment period ends March 9.
“If the rule is finalized as proposed, States or certain other non-federal governmental entities would be able to submit importation program proposals to FDA for review and authorization,” reads part of the rule’s summary. “An importation program could be co-sponsored by a pharmacist, a wholesaler or another State or non-federal governmental entity.” The state would have to show its program wouldn’t pose additional risk to public health and safety, and it would have to show it would “be expected to result in a significant reduction in the cost of covered products to the American consumer.”
Attending the Vermont hearings will be Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, Ena Backus, director of Health Care Reform, Nancy Hogue, pharmacy benefits director of the Department of Vermont Health Access, and Carrie Phillips, of the Office of Professional Regulation.
Dr. Deborah Richter, president of Vermont Healthcare for All, a nonprofit group founded in 2003 that advocates for a universal health care system, said in a Friday interview that being able to import cheaper medications from Canada would be a good thing, but it’s a Band-Aid, so to speak, for the larger problem of health care being costly.
She said medications are covered at widely differing rates between insurance companies. It would be better, she said, if all were using the same formulary as Medicaid.
Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, D-Chittenden, said Friday that Richter is correct.
“Obviously, the single best thing would be if the federal government took on the drug companies so our prices wouldn’t be rip-off prices,” he said, adding that’s not likely to happen, given how much influence pharmaceutical companies have over Congress.
Ashe said the Vermont Legislature has, over recent years, passed two bills requiring the state to seek an opportunity through the federal government to import cheaper drugs from Canada. He said it’s good the Scott administration is following through. He said it’s good the federal government is doing this after Vermont, Florida and other states pushed for it.
He said meeting the proposed rule’s main criteria, that the imported drugs be safe and cheaper, shouldn’t be difficult for the state. People have been traveling to Canada for years to get cheaper medicine than what they can find in the United States.
Ashe said his main concern is the federal government may protect certain drug-makers by not allowing certain medications to be bought in this way.
Lincoln Peek, spokesman for House Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said Welch has been in contact with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, urging cooperation and coordination with Vermont on this matter.
“Congressman Welch is one of the leaders in the House advocating for the safe importation of lower cost prescription drugs,” said Peek in an email on Friday. “He’s introduced legislation that would make this a reality. He strongly supports giving states flexibility to import safe drugs to lower costs for consumers and taxpayers.”
