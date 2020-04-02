With Vermont anticipating an increase in COVID-19 illnesses, a group of sites were identified on Thursday that could be used as “surge” sites to provide additional capacity for hospitals across the state.
The establishment of surge sites comes as state said on Thursday their projections of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization needs project the “peak” of cases between mid-to-late April and early May.
According to a release from the Vermont Department of Health, officials said the state's directives to shut down schools and businesses, limit travel and observe social distancing “are working and the following weeks will be critical to saving lives.”
These sites will be operated in close coordination with health care providers and will only be used if hospitals exceed their capacity.
Some of those potential sites include Castleton's Spartan Arena in Rutland and the Barre Civic Center. However, the release from the officer of Gov. Phil Scott provided a comprehensive look at the state's plans to be ready for the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID.
“While we hope we will not need this extra capacity, our modeling indicates we must be prepared for a significant surge in medical care to treat COVID-19 patients. We are taking these steps to ensure we are as prepared as possible for what could come.” Scott said in a statement.
The state established the sites in coordination with local communities, hospitals and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Working with the Vermont National Guard, the state announced on Thursday the creation of the Rutland site, supported by the Rutland Regional Medical Center, which can provide 150 beds; and a site at the Champlain Valley Exposition grounds in Essex Junction, which can provide 400 beds staffed primarily by National Guard personnel.
The two high-capacity surge sites are in addition to locations identified at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center in St. Albans and at the University of Vermont.
Rapid-reaction medical surge trailers, containing material for 50 additional beds, have been positioned across Vermont at locations like Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor.
More assets, including two state portable hospitals that can be deployed quickly, if needed, will be staged.
Home health providers, designated agencies and federally qualified health centers FQHC, are among the health care agencies working with the state to establish more capacity and in a variety of ways and locations..
Thursday's daily update from the Vermont Department of Health identified 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and and one new death.
As of Thursday, the state has identified 338 cases of COVID-19 from 4,711 patients tested. The total on Wednesday was 321 positive tests.
Vermont has recorded 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
This week, the health department began to list some hospitalization data but cautioned the numbers were being tracked by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition. The numbers released by the state are based on hospitals updating this information as they are able.
On Thursday, the state had 29 patients who were hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 42 patients who were hospitalized while being tested for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the numbers were 30 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 45 patients hospitalized while being tested.
For the surge sites, the Vermont National Guard has already started work as directed by Scott, according to Brig. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard.
“This is what we train to do in service to our state and nation. Our soldiers and airmen are ready and prepared to standup and staff the surge site at the Champlain Valley Exposition and provide support for the additional surge sites across the state. We will not rest until we have defeated this virus and our state is safe again,” Knight said in a statement.
A release from the Scott administration also included a reminder that the state is looking for volunteers. Those with a background and training in medical work could become part of a proposed Vermont Medical Reserve Corps. Others could be asked to help with anything from construction to food preparation to serving as computer technical support.
