BRANDON — The Department of Fish and Wildlife has asked the town if it would be interested in donating its “swamp lots” to the state as part of a larger conservation effort.
“The Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Nature Conservancy recently started to team up to pursue conservation projects in the Otter Creek swamps, focusing primarily on the Brandon, Cornwall and Leicester swamps,” said Joan Allen, associate director of land protection at the Nature Conservancy, at a regular Select Board meeting held remotely on Aug. 10.
Allen said, if the town does opt to work on something with the state and Nature Conservancy, she would be the primary contact. The conservancy owns a large parcel of land in the Brandon swamp already, and she has experience in acquiring and conserving land in the area. There is also the 278-acre state-owned Brandon Swamp Wildlife Management Area, part of which is in Leicester.
“What our hope is, is that we’d be able to work with you and also with private landowners in the swamp to transfer swamp parcels to Fish and Wildlife and have them added to the existing wildlife management area,” she said.
She said wetlands offer a number of benefits to their communities both in terms of projecting wildlife, but also offering recreational opportunities and flood control.
“And what’s especially significant for us in the entire Otter Creek swamp complex is that it’s huge in size, it’s generally in good condition and it happens to be the largest swamp complex in all of New England,” she said. “So it’s really a significant place.”
She said Brandon has owned a number of swamp parcels for many years.
“All of these parcels as a group, we think, represent a great opportunity for Brandon, for conservation purposes, and for you to get those parcels back on the tax rolls and into state ownership for what might be a nominal amount of money overall,” she said.
Brandon’s so-called “swamp lots” have been the subject of debate on the board recently, namely over the process the town uses to sell them. A few board members were not happy with the newly adopted policy and wished to see the town go back to using a sealed bid process. A motion to go back to the old way failed at a recent meeting for want of a majority of votes, with the board agreeing that some members would draft a new policy to be considered.
Toni Mikula, fish and wildlife specialist with the department, said there are four parcels the state would be interested in, ranging in size from seven to 24 acres. Should the state buy them, they would be entered into a payment in lieu of taxes program where the state would pay the town what a private landowner would pay in taxes. She estimated the town would see $60 from this.
“Obviously you’re not going to repave a road on that, but it would be something. Right now, these lots are generating nothing,” she said.
The parcels being eyed don’t have legal accesses, she said.
“One of them has a corner touching Otter Creek, so theoretically somebody might get in there with a boat or something, but they’re not very appealing for anyone to have as a private hunting playground, definitely not to put a camp on because they’re in a floodplain,” she said.
Selectman Tim Guiles asked if the state would be making an offer on the lots.
“What we are looking for is a donation,” said Mikula.
Guiles said he was under the impression the Nature Conservancy had funds available for these kinds of purchases. Allen said she wasn’t aware of that, but would check. Guiles also asked about the state’s buying options. Mikula said the funds would come from Duck Stamp sales, which are limited, and even if the land were donated, Duck Stamps would also pay for surveyor and attorney fees.
She said Duck Stamp expenditures are also approved by another entity and she had no authority to make an offer.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said that the town has sold several swamp lots over the years and suggested that the state and Nature Conservancy contact Town Manager Dave Atherton if they wish to make an offer the town could consider.
Atherton said Monday he has yet to hear from either the state or the Nature Conservancy.
