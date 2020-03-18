The Board of Liquor and Lottery issued an executive order Wednesday relaxing certain liquor sale regulations, in response to the impacts of COVID-19 containment measures.
“Given the unprecedented events surrounding COVID-19 and the limits placed on on-premises consumption of food and drink,” reads the order, “holders of First-Class Liquor licenses as issued by the Board of Liquor and Lottery are hereby permitted to sell closed containers of malt and vinous products accompanying food orders for off-premise consumption until April 6, 2020, or the suspension of the Executive Order, whichever occurs first.
First- and second-class liquor license holders are also allowed to deliver such beverages when accompanied by a food order, without a retail delivery permit until April 6 or when the order is suspended, whichever comes first. License holders still have to comply with the laws and regulations for retail delivery. Those include: The person providing the service must be older than 18, they have to deliver to an actual person, and the person getting the delivery has to show a valid identification showing they’re 21 or older. The delivery provider must also have a DLC server certification, and they can’t deliver more than 24 12-ounce bottles of beer — or the equivalent — and or wine of up to 1.5 liters, at a time.
The order has delivery hours between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.