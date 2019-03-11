MONTPELIER — Anglers will soon have to think about removing their ice fishing shanties, per Vermont state law.
The Fish and Wildlife Department announced Monday that all ice fishing shanties must be removed before the ice weakens, or March 31, whichever comes first. The fine for failing to remove a shanty can be as high as $1,000. The shanties can’t be left at state fishing access areas, either.
Those with questions are encouraged to contact their local game warden.
