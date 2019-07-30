PROCTOR — The state says a permit was likely needed for the June work done around Beaver Pond.
On July 17, the town received a “notice of alleged violation” from the Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation Environmental Compliance Division stating, “As of July 16, 2019, you have commenced shoreland work (tree, brush and vegetation removal) on Beaver Pond Vermont without a permit.”
The notice gave the town until July 31 to contact Laura Dlugolecki, regional permit analyst for the Lake and Shoreland Program, in order to develop a plan to address the matter. It gives the town until Aug. 31 to apply for a permit, if needed.
The letter notes that the agency has the ability to issue a civil complaint and assess a penalty against the town. It can issue an administrative order requiring the town to take certain measures, and that can also involve a penalty.
“Prompt correction of the alleged violation(s) may lessen the possibility or severity of any enforcement action taken by the Agency,” reads the letter, which also gave the town 10 days from receipt of the letter to write the agency back, which “sets forth the reasons for the existence of the alleged violation.”
The letter is signed by Patrick J. Lowkes, environmental enforcement officer.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said in an interview Monday that he’s since been in contact with the Agency of Natural Resources over this. The town hasn’t been fined as of yet. By July 31 he will have sent a letter to the Agency of Natural Resources asking how the town violated state law, and what can be done to remedy the issue.
Wilbur said he believes the notice stems from work done along the shoreline of Beaver Pond in June by volunteers. He said they cleared vegetation away from the shoreline to allow better access to the pond, and installed some benches, picnic tables and grilling stations.
Efforts to spruce up the area around the pond have been taken for at least a year, according to past reports. In June, members of the Rutland City Rotary Club and Rutland South Rotary Club were at the pond picking up litter, raking trails and removing vegetation. The clubs had offered to paint town fire hydrants, but town officials directed them instead to the Beaver Pond Committee, which oversees the activities and improvements around the pond.
The committee meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the Town Office. Its agendas and minutes are posted to a section of the town’s website, http://proctorvermont.com/standing-committees/.
The Lake and Shoreland Program was created by the Shoreland Protection Act, passed by the Legislature and effective as of July 1, 2014. According to the Agency of Natural Resources’ website, the law “regulates shoreland development within 250 feet of a lake’s mean water level for all lakes greater than 10 acres in size. The intent of the Act is to prevent degradation of water quality in lakes, preserve habitat and natural stability of shorelines, and maintain the economic benefits of lakes and their shorelands. The Act seeks to balance good shoreland management and shoreland development.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.