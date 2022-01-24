WALLINGFORD — The state is looking to buy and conserve more than 300 acres of land near Hartsboro Road, complementing another 481-acre acquisition by the federal government.
Kate Wanner, senior project manager with the Trust for Public Land, said last week her organization is working with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife on purchasing 347 acres of land between Hartsboro Road and Route 7, with the intention of adding it to the existing Otter Creek Wildlife Management Area.
The town will be compensated for the loss in taxes, she said, through the state’s payment in lieu of taxes program. For state land purchases, the town gets paid based on whatever tax rate the private landowners were paying. Federal payment in lieu of taxes calculations are done differently, she said, which can sometimes mean a town gets less.
Wanner attended the Jan. 18 meeting of the Select Board seeking a letter of support for the purchase. The trust is looking to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board for partial funding on this acquisition. The board, as well as Gov. Phil Scott, wishes to see some input from the town.
Wanner told the board that the 347-acres has a total of three landowners, Tim Bird, Richard and Susan Korchak, and Fernfield Farm. Bird and the Korchaks aren’t selling all of their land, and will keep some acres and their respective houses.
Fernfield Farm is in the process of selling 481 acres to the Green Mountain National Forest. These acres encompass the “White Rocks Gateway,” an area that provides public access to a number of trails and public lands. Wanner went before the Wallingford board in 2019 seeking support for that sale and got it, but there were concerns over taxes.
She said the federal acquisitions process moves slower than the state one, but the plan is to see both deals closed by the end of 2022.
Wanner said the property the state is looking to conserve is outside the acquisition boundary for the Green Mountain National Forest. Federal rules only allow the National Forest to buy land in certain areas.
According to Wanner, the state’s primary reason for buying the 347 acres is for flood mitigation.
“Quite a bit of these wetlands are good and healthy and we want to keep them that way, but some of the wetlands were actually drained and are currently farmed, so some of it is hayed and some of it was previously farmed for potatoes, so those wetlands along Route 7 will be restored to their normal wetland function, so improving the flood resilience, improving the water quality functions that they should be serving,” Wanner said.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife will manage the newly acquired state lands, leaving it open to hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking, boating, wildlife watching, cross-country skiing, and other non-motorized uses.
“They’re going to be looking to see if there’s an opportunity for boat access somewhere on the property because it has 1.7 miles of Otter Creek, and also potentially a parking lot either on Route 7 or more likely on Hartsboro Road,” she said. “Green Mountain National Forest is thinking about a parking lot on Hartsboro Road on their side so it’s possible that we might end up with just one parking lot people can use to go either east or west but that will happen down the road. … But it’s likely we’ll have at least one parking lot on Hartsboro Road to access these public lands.”
Will Duane, land acquisition coordinator for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said at the Jan. 18 meeting that the department doesn’t plan to add anything to the area in terms of trails or new structures besides perhaps the parking lot with a small information kiosk.
“The primary responsibility the department looks for when we’re taking on new projects are wildlife habitat, the conservation of wildlife habitat and also public access for people of the state and specifically the people of your town,” he said.
