MONTPELIER — Swimming off one of the state’s boating access areas can net you a $162 fine, according to officials.
The Fish and Wildlife Department reminded people Monday that the fishing and boating access areas are for those purposes only, not swimming. The department maintains 196 fishing access areas throughout the state. Funding for this comes from several sources, among them taxes on fishing and boating equipment. The laws that allow this prohibit those areas from being used for activities that would conflict with boating or fishing.
“It’s great that people want to get out in the water, but a boat ramp is not the right place to go swimming,” said Mike Wichrowski, overseer of the Fishing Access Area Program, in a release. “There’s a reason motorboats aren’t allowed in swimming areas, and swimming isn’t allowed at fishing access areas — it’s simply not safe.”
Game wardens have been dispatched to handle incidents involving people swimming near boating access areas.
“We understand that people want to go swimming, especially during hot weather, but we are urging folks to swim at locally approved swimming areas,” said Colonel Jason Batchelder, commander of the state’s game wardens. “Finding a safe swimming area is easy in most communities. Just ask at a general store or other place where people gather.”
