MONTPELIER — Tourism and marketing groups have until the middle of February to try tapping a new $80,000 grant program aimed at attracting more people to the state.
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development announced Wednesday that it’s accepting applications for the “Regional Marketing and Recruitment Grant Program,” which through Act 80 of 2019 allocated $80,000 for projects related to bolstering the workforce and attracting people to the state to either visit or live.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 15. Applicants have to match dollar for dollar what they apply for. The application can be completed online at bit.ly/0116Market, where more details can also be found.
Those who’d heard of the program said Thursday they’d likely seek funds to bolster existing efforts and programs.
Mike Coppinger, executive director of the Killington Pico Area Association, said he’d heard this announcement might be coming, and now that it’s been made, it might be time to get the members of the Killington Valley initiative into a meeting. The initiative was started in 2016 and involved the KPAA, the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, the Rutland Economic Development Corp. and the Chamber of Commerce, and some others working to boost the area’s economy.
Coppinger said when it comes to grant applications, those holding the purse strings tend to favor group efforts. While a discussion on what to pursue would need to take place, he feels adding to existing efforts, namely the Stay to Stay, and Stay to Ski weekends, would be prime candidates for projects to fund.
The weekends essentially show people who are considering moving to an area what the place is like. Coppinger said they target young families, mostly, and in this area they’re geared towards young families who enjoy outdoor activities.
“I’m excited to talk about the possibilities for these funds,” Coppinger said.
Also excited is Joel Schwartz, executive director of Barre Area Development Corp., who said in an interview Thursday he wants to apply for the maximum amount allowed, $20,000.
“We are well positioned to apply,” he said, adding that his group has several programs that would qualify for the funding, as do its neighbors with whom it often collaborates.
Schwartz said he’s a fan of the Stay to Stay weekends and would like to bring one to the Barre area.
While he welcomes this funding, he said more would help. “The state of Vermont should do a lot more with marketing,” he said.
Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said in a Thursday interview that so far, only the $80,000 has been allocated to this program. She expects many will apply, and it’s likely all the funds will be distributed among many applicants. She said collaborative efforts would likely get a higher priority.
“We’re going to give them an opportunity to broaden their efforts,” Kurrle said, adding the state is working on broader efforts, while these grants are aimed at boosting local programs.
keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.