BURLINGTON — Vermont health officials say while the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in the state is low, agencies are still keeping an eye on things.
According to the Department of Health, the new strain of coronavirus, a respiratory illness first identified in Wuhan, China, has been detected in several countries. Five cases have been identified in four states, Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington. As of Monday, there were no suspected cases in Vermont.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation, but the risk to Vermonters at this time is very low,” said Mark Levine, commissioner of the health department. “It’s important for people to know that the only way to get this new coronavirus is if you were exposed to it while traveling in Hubei Province or if you are exposed to someone who did, and they were contagious.”
The department is working with the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor the virus, and on Jan. 23 issued a health advisory to Vermont health providers. There’s also a website, healthvermont.gov/coronavirus, where people can keep up to date on information as it becomes available.
“The coronavirus is spread in the air by coughs or sneezes, and by touching an object or surface contaminated with the virus and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes without washing first,” reads a release from the department.
Symptoms can show up in two days, or in 14. They include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The department recommends people wash their hands often with soap and water, and if that’s not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with sick people, stay home if you get sick, cough and sneeze into a tissue or your arm, and clean objects and surfaces you frequently touch.
Those considering international travel should check bit.ly/128Travel and bit.ly/128International for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.