The state and National Weather Service have some advice for those venturing out on frozen waters this winter.
“We are urging all outdoor enthusiasts — people going ice fishing, cross-country skiers, hikers and snowmobilers — to be extremely cautious and prepared if they are going to venture out on any ice,” said Col. Jason Batchelder, chief game warden of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “Ice conditions can vary dramatically on different parts of a lake. Remember, even though it may look thick enough on the surface, moving water from currents, rivers and springs can cause ice to form unevenly.”
He advises checking the weather forecast before going out onto ice, and for people to keep in mind that conditions can change quickly.
"Once we have sustained cold weather to form good ice, activities such as ice fishing can be safe and a lot of fun,” said Batchelder, “but when we go onto the ice, we need to use good judgment and observe several safety precautions.”
Safety tips include:
- Leaving your vehicle on shore. Every year several cars and trucks go through the ice.
- Tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to return.
- Wear a life jacket or other personal flotation device.
- Don’t fish alone.
- Dress for cold weather. Several layers of loose clothing is best.
- Carry a chisel or “ice spud” to gauge the ice’s thickness.
- Be careful walking around river mouths, points of land, bridges, and islands. Currents can make ice thinner.
- Don’t go out onto ice that’s melted away from the shore.
- Take a cell phone with you, one that’s fully charged.
- Carry a set of hand-held ice spikes. These can help you climb out if you break through and fall in.
- Have a safety line to throw someone in case they break through the ice.
- If you’re using a heated fishing shanty, make sure it’s properly ventilated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.