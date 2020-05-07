For the first time since 2014, Vermont had a decrease in opioid-related fatalities in 2019 with 111 deaths, a decrease of 19, or about 15% from the 130 deaths in 2018, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
In a statement, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the health department said the decrease was good news but still left much to be done.
“Our strategies to meet this public health challenge are making a difference. But even a single death tied to opioid use is too many. Each person is a friend, family member and loved one, and we owe it to them to keep making progress,” Levine said.
Cynthia Seivwright, director of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs, or ADAP, for the health department, said the decrease came after the state had put “years of work into developing a system.”
Seivwright pointed out aspects of Vermont’s “hub and spoke” system of medication assisted treatment, or MAT, which includes intensive treatment in regional locations, or “hubs,” and ongoing maintenance treatment in the patient’s community or “spokes.”
The health department is working to improve rapid access to MAT so patients can get into treatment within one to two days and the dozen recovery support centers around Vermont.
Recovery coaches are available to health care providers so even if a patient goes to an emergency room for a broken bone, treatment is available if the medical staff learns that patient has an addiction problem. The state is also monitoring prescriptions and prescribing rules.
Naloxone, used to treat an overdose in an emergency situation, has been made available not just to people with an opioid addiction but their family and friends because those are the people who would have to administer the naloxone, Seivwright said.
The health department now has a program to provide special envelopes to Vermonters who need to dispose of medications that are not needed so they don’t fall into the hands of those who might abuse them.
But Seivwright pointed out that the decline wasn’t just due to the health department’s efforts.
“It is the collaboration across many departments in the state like (the Department of) Public Safety. We have (the Department of) Corrections. Even the Medicaid office and that would be part of the hub and spoke system. It’s all of us working together that we’ve really made the impact,” she said.
Captain Kevin Lane, commander of special investigations for the Vermont State Police, including the drug task force, said education, prevention and treatment were important to Vermont’s response to addiction but said enforcement joined its partners in playing an “important role.”
“We take it very seriously. I know our health partners do too but in the law-enforcement field, we’re interacting with people that are struggling with addiction every day. We’re talking with them, we hear about their families, the circumstances they’re in. That’s our number one goal is to help them get back to a productive life and to track down the traffickers that are bringing this poison into the state,” he said.
Both Seivwright and Lane said there was still a lot of work to be done. Lane said there was still a lot of heroin and Fentanyl being brought into Vermont.
“That hasn’t really slowed. You can’t really put a number on it like the fatal overdoses but it’s still very much readily available which is very concerning,” Lane said.
Seivwright said the decrease was making those working in addiction recovery in Vermont “optimistic” their efforts are moving the problem in the right direction but they were also noting the numbers from a single year don’t constitute a trend.
“It’s a good sign and it means that what we’ve been doing has an impact. Not only do we need to keep doing it, we need to get better at what we’re doing,” she said.
Seivwright added that she was proud that none of the state’s addiction treatment and recovery centers had closed due to the pandemic and all were continuing to treat patients for addiction. Many of them are using telehealth as other health care providers are doing during the COVID-19 crisis.
The health department recently launched VTHelplink, which provides free, confidential and personalized information and referrals to substance use prevention, treatment and recovery services throughout the state. The program has a call center of trained staff and clinicians and online resources, connecting Vermonters to information for themselves, family and friends.
The program can be reached online at vthelplink.org or by calling 802-565-LINK or 802-565-5465.
