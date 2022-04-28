WATERBURY — The state will offer for auction vehicles and equipment come May 7.
The Department of Buildings and General Services announced Thursday that the auction will begin at 10 a.m. at the Agency of Transportation Central Garage in Berlin, 1756 Route 302, across from Wayside Restaurant. Registration and vehicle previews are set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, There will also be a sales booth with smaller tools as well as new and used tires.
Information about what’s being put up for auction is available at auctionsinternational.com/liveauctions online.
“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to be able to restart this annual event,” stated State Surplus Property Coordinator Sarah Grenier in a news release. “It is an absolute auction with no reserves. All vehicles and equipment will be sold to the highest bidder rain or shine. This auction is on many calendars across New England and Quebec. It has become a destination event for many who come year after year in hopes of obtaining a good deal on a vehicle or piece of equipment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.