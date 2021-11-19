A cow in Pittsford tested positive last week as being infected with epizootic hemorrhagic disease, the first confirmed positive infection for a cow in Vermont, according to a release from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
The Vermont State Veterinarian collected samples from the cow as part of a “foreign animal disease” investigation initiated after the accredited herd veterinarian noted concerning clinical signs in the sick cow. Earlier this week, an accredited veterinarian reported a second cow in a separate herd in Pittsford has also tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD.)
There is no evidence that EHD virus infects humans and neither domestic livestock nor deer infections constitute a food safety risk.
However, the release from the state points out that last month, Vermont Fish and Wildlife confirmed the presence of EHD in a single deer, also in Rutland County.
EHD virus is most commonly transmitted among animal populations like cattle and deer by biting midges sometimes known as “no-see-ums.” They generally fly distances of less than one mile but can be blown much farther by wind.
In a statement, Dr. Kristin Haas, the Vermont State Veterinarian, said the findings highlight how critical it is for Vermont’s livestock owners and veterinarians to “remain diligent and quickly report unusual or suspicious clinical signs in their animals and patients.”
“The owner and veterinarian took very appropriate action in this case. By doing so, the agency was able to respond swiftly to ensure that a foreign animal disease does not exist in Vermont,” Haas said.
Clinical signs of EHD infection in cattle may be undetectable. Infected cattle may have a mortality rate of less than 10%. Clinical EHD cases may also rarely be seen in sheep and alpacas.
There is no specific treatment for EHD, other than supportive care.
Most cattle infected with EHD don’t show signs of illness but those that do commonly experience inflammation and ulcerations in the mouth, on the nose, udder and near the hooves. They often are lame, salivate excessively and have difficulty swallowing and eating. Some may experience weight loss and fever.
Because the clinical signs of EHD look similar to those that can be seen with foot and mouth disease, Vermont veterinarians are obligated to report suspicious findings to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture so that testing can be completed to rule out this and other foreign or high consequence livestock diseases.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.