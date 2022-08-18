State Police are investigating an untimely death in Rutland Town.
Vermont State Police representative Adam Silverman said in an email Thursday that troopers responded to the wooded area behind Bed Bath & Beyond at around 7 a.m. after a 911 call had come in from someone reporting what appeared to be a deceased person at a camp.
Police identified the deceased as Marvin A. Butler, 30. He had no fixed address and was reported to have come to the camp the night before.
The death is not considered suspicious. Butler’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.
