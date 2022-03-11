WELLS — State Police are investigating a report of “random gunshots” having been heard on Route 30 Sunday night.
There were no reported injuries or property damage.
Anyone with information can contact police at 802-773-9101, or they can submit anonymous tips to vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.