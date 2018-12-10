MENDON — State Police said a special patrol Sunday in the towns of Mendon, Killington and Clarendon resulted in 15 traffic stops. Police from the Rutland barracks wrote nine tickets and issued 10 warnings. Police said the purpose of this was to enforce motor vehicle laws and promote safe driving.
