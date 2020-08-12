MONTPELIER — Vermont has received more than $800,000 from the federal government to replace older public transportation vehicles across the state.
The funds, $836,355 to be exact, are from the Federal Transit Authority. The Agency of Transportation (AOT) applies for this money on a regular basis, said Ross MacDonald, public transit manager for the agency, though it rarely gets all it asks for.
MacDonald said Wednesday that AOT had applied for closer to $2 million in funds, $1,917,500 to be precise. A little more than $1 million of the requested funds would have gone toward buying 13 vehicles known as “cutaways” which resemble small school buses and can seat between 13 and 20 passengers with one to three spaces for wheelchairs.
AOT also sought funding for 13 “sprinter” buses, vehicles that seat between seven and nine with space for one wheelchair.
“Very rarely do we get all we ask for with these,” he said. “We received 50%, which is good.”
More than $1 billion in requests are made annually across the nation, so given that, he said Vermont gets treated fairly well by the program.
AOT doesn’t run its own bus service. Instead it partners with seven transit providers across the state. The providers maintain the vehicles, but AOT, with federal help, replaces them.
MacDonald said to be considered for replacement, generally a vehicle has to be at least 5 years old and have logged at least 150,000 miles, but vehicles can be as old as 8 years with more than 200,000 miles on them.
The state’s standard is to keep the number of vehicles in need of replacement at not more than 20% of those in service. MacDonald said this is where the state sits now.
He expects each transit provider will get at least one new vehicle through this program. AOT will work with each provider to identify each one’s needs and meet them as best it can. The program allows for flexibility between the cutaway buses and the sprinters.
“We’re trying to right-size the fleet to include some of these sprinter vehicles,” he said, adding that these are cheaper to maintain and have other qualities that suit them to Vermont’s landscape.
“They’re more comfortable, they’re able to get up and down the dirt roads and the tough driveways a little bit easier than the cutaways, so that’s why we’re asking for both cutaway and sprinter buses,” he said.
Green Mountain Transit operates two fleets of buses, said Jon Moore, the company’s general manager. One fleet serves the Burlington and Chittenden areas, the other serves the more rural Washington, Grand Isle and Franklin counties.
“On the rural side we’ve been very fortunate that the state has provided us with about a total of 30 new vehicles in the last two years or so, so we are in excellent shape on the rural side of our fleet replacement schedule,” he said. “We’re a little bit behind the eight-ball in Burlington with our fleet replacement, but we are developing a long-term capital plan so we can smooth out deliveries.”
He said the Burlington end of the operation gets funds directly from the federal government in addition to some help from AOT.
He expects a few new replacement buses in the rural areas and thinks many will be sprinters.
“We think those might be a more cost-effective fit for some of the services we provide,” he said.
None of the replacement vehicles coming from this grant will be electric, said MacDonald, however the state is working through other programs to bring electric vehicles into Vermont.
During the past five years there have been many grant awards that will bring 12 electric buses to the state. Two are in service in Burlington, two are scheduled to be delivered in Montpelier this year, with between two and three coming to White River Junction and Rutland sometime during the next six months or so, and two in Bennington during the 2021 fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.