MONTPELLIER — The state has a map telling people where they can find free public WiFi spots.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday that the map was created by the Department of Public Service with the help of schools, libraries, and local governments. The map also has information on how to access the free spots from outside the buildings where they’re normally used. This was done to help people get information on the COVID-19 outbreak while practicing social distancing guidelines.
“Internet connectivity is an important resource for Vermonters during this crisis, which is keeping us physically distanced from one another,” said Scott in a release. “As we’re asking many to work and learn remotely, these public WiFi points are especially critical to keeping workers and students connected if they do not have access at home.”
The map can be found at bit.ly/323Hotspot.
It will be updated and people are asked to email psd.telecom@vermont.gov with information about WiFi spots.
