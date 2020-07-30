The sole candidate for the Democratic nomination for the Addison-Rutland seat in the Vermont House of Representatives announced on Wednesday she is suspending her candidacy for health reasons.
Barbara Wilson, who had also sought the nomination for the seat in 2018, said through a press release that she was recently diagnosed with prolonged exposure to Lyme Disease and started treatment.
“The chronic neurological symptoms and joint pain resulting from the disease make it difficult for me to effectively run for office at this time,” Wilson said in a statement.
Wilson, who is retired from a corporate job and is an owner of Solar Haven Farm, a small, organic berry and fruit farm in Shoreham, said her health experience had taught her that more awareness is needed about Lyme disease as well as more coverage by health insurance.
Wilson said she hopes to be healthy enough to run again in 2022.
“In the meantime, I will continue to advocate for health care reform and focus on local issues impacting my community,” she said.
According to the Vermont Secretary of State's Office, Terry Norris, an independent who is the incumbent representatives for the Addison-Rutland district, has registered to run for re-election.
The district includes Orwell, Benson and Shoreham.
