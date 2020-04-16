Five more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Thursday update on the pandemic from the Vermont Department of Health.
The update also reports nine new positive tests for the virus. The state has now identified 768 cases from 11,507 tests.
The number of deaths increased from 30 to 35 as of Thursday including the first deaths reported out of Rutland and Washington Counties.
The state reported 33 people were hospitalized and being treated for the virus as of Thursday and 25 were hospitalized and tested for the virus. On Wednesday, there were also 33 hospitalized for treatment and 30 being tested in a hospital setting.
The daily update also included a link to a video that was posted to provide “inspiration” for people growing weary of being confined to home. The video can be found at bit.ly/2VdO2qd.
The department has convened a working group of experts to research antibody tests. Their findings will be used by medical officials from the state to decide how to best include this type of test in Vermont.
The current priority is to know who is infected with the virus.
Serological testing measures antibodies in the blood of a person who has been infected with the virus, whether they felt sick or not. In other words, the testing measures the body’s immune response to the virus but does not detect the virus itself.
