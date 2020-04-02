At a Wednesday news conference, Vermont officials reviewed economic supports in place as businesses and residents attempt to comply with efforts to “flatten the curve” and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Phil Scott asked Secretary Lindsay Kurrle of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and Commissioner Michael Harrington of the Department of Labor, to discuss how Vermont is responding to the “very real issue of economic uncertainty.”
“Those who have already lost their jobs ... are worried about their next paycheck. Those businesses who have closed or reduced their workload and they’re worried about their employees and their customers but also know, they need to pay their bills. These are very real costs of this crisis and touch all of us,” he said.
Kurrle said she and her staff “know it is our duty to try to assist those in need by providing resources and creating initiatives that will help businesses and individuals to emerge from this crisis on solid footing.”
She said the commerce agency had added a page to its website at accd.vermont.gov dedicated to resources that are available in response to the pandemic.
“That resource center will be updated in real time as coming days, weeks and months unfold, with the latest available resources and exactly how to access them,” Kurrle said.
She encouraged the owners of small businesses to consider applying for the economic injury disaster loan. Applying for the loan makes a business harmed by the COVID-19 response eligible for a grant that can provide an emergency advance of up to $10,000, which can be disbursed within three days.
The business owner must request the grant while applying for the loan, but it doesn’t have to be repaid and can be used for payroll, sick leave, increased costs because of supply-chain interruptions, or costs such as rent or mortgage. The loan is available through the Small Business Administration.
Another resource is the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which Kurrle said was a loan program designed to keep workers on the payroll. The program gives loans of up to $10 million, and Kurrle said the payments will be deferred for the first six months.
For businesses that can maintain their workforce, the SBA will forgive the first eight weeks of payroll. Kurrle called it a “significant incentive.”
Harrington began his remarks by acknowledging that many Vermonters were struggling to reach his department with unemployment questions and concerns, as well as attempts to file an application.
Harrington said the labor department had added staff, and the technical staff members were doing what they could to allow the system to do more.
The labor department has gotten more claims in the past two weeks than they do in a typical year, Harrington said. He estimated there were 30,000 to 40,000 claims filed in the last 2½ weeks.
“In some cases, I would also say that we are ahead of the game in terms of being able to get forms online and people connected with an individual on the other end of a phone line. Many states have shut down their phone lines completely, or have turned to us (to see) how we’re managing it. But, again, I know that’s little solace for those people who are struggling to get through to us,” he said.
The labor department has waived work-search requirements and shortened the time needed to provide funds for qualified applicants. People who are considered “able and available” are being approved if they are home because of self-quarantine or compliance with Scott’s directives to “Stay Home, Stay Safe.”
Benefits have been extended to those staying home to care for a loved one with COVID-19, or people in a high-risk group for COVID-19, and employers forced to layoff staff because of the pandemic.
Vermont unemployment benefits “max out” at 26 weeks, but Harrington said the federal government had extended that period by 13 weeks.
Harrington said he expected the “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,” which will help those who are self-employed and independent contractors would need to be more of a “team effort across state government.”
“I imagine that it will be some partnership between us, as well as the tax department, to determine eligibility for these folks and what their weekly benefit amount is. We did something similar to this during Hurricane Irene but that was on a much smaller scale,” he said.
Harrington said that program will likely not be set up for a couple of weeks.
Kurrle said the governor also had tasked her agency with putting together an economic mitigation and recovery task force.
“We are actively building this task force with experts from the hardest hit sectors along with expertise from lenders, financial advisers and others to navigate mitigation efforts as well as develop additional tools for employers,” she said.
Kurrle called the programs a “start,” but said state officials knew they would “have to do more.”
The pandemic is having a profound effect on Vermont communities. The daily update from the Vermont Department of Health identified 28 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state has identified 321 cases of COVID from 4,495 tests. The total on Tuesday was 293 positive tests.
Vermont has recorded 16 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The total number of deaths on Tuesday was 13.
This week, the health department began to list some hospitalization data but cautioned the numbers were being tracked by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information as they are able.
On Wednesday, the state had 30 patients hospitalized for COVID and 45 patients hospitalized while being tested for COVID. The numbers Tuesday were 21 hospitalized patients with COVID and 52 hospitalized who were being tested for COVID.
Two health departments also noted that additional COVID-19 testing sites opened in Essex and Grand Isle counties recently. The sites are at the Island Pond Health Center in Island Pond and at the Champlain Islands Health Center in South Hero.
It is still necessary to get a referral from a health care provider before being tested.
Asked about why the new centers were opened in the two Vermont counties that have reported no cases of COVID, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said the centers would help Vermont medical professionals to determine whether those results were due to a lack of COVID or a lack of testing.
