MONTPELIER — The state is once again auctioning off its unused stuff.
The Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS) announced Wednesday the resumption of the online Surplus Property Program, which sells off items like office equipment, computers and vehicles the government no longer needs.
The program had been suspended because of the pandemic, as it was an in-person event. This one will be held online.
“These auctions are designed to help the state to recapture some of the funds invested in equipment on behalf of taxpayers over the years,” said Jennifer M.V. Fitch, commissioner of BGS. “Finding new homes for this equipment is a win-win for the state and provides value to communities, contractors, and members of the public who can save money by obtaining well-maintained equipment and vehicles at auction prices.”
Visit auctionsinternational.com/auction/23123 to find more information at the website for Auctions International, which is facilitating the auction. It began Tuesday and will run for 14 days. Those with questions can call 802-241-3384 or email bgs.surplusproperty@vermont.gov.
