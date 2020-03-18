The state reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Vermont Department of Health, there are now 10 cases among Vermonters and seven cases with patients who are from out-of-state but are being treated in Vermont.
Unlike previous releases, the Tuesday update was the first that didn’t identify new patients by county, age and gender.
The release also stated that the number of Vermonters who had tested negative so far was 495. It also stated 241 Vermonters are currently being monitored, and that 215 others have completed monitoring as of Tuesday.
On Monday, the state reported eight Vermont cases and four out-of-state cases being treated locally.
The state is encouraging anyone who is sick to stay home and contact their health care provider by phone. Individuals should avoid going to the hospital, except in a life-threatening situation. Anyone who does not have a health care provider can call 2-1-1 to be connected to a clinic in their area.
State and health officials continue to work on messages about social distancing for various audiences. Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible.
