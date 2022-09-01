The attorney general has settled a complaint with a Rutland-area residential care home.
The Office of the Attorney General announced Wednesday that its Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) reached a settlement with Our House Residential Care Homes, which operates four facilities around Rutland.
The state alleges that Our House failed to train its staff properly and failed to document and monitor care, leading to the abuse and neglect of residents. Under the settlement, Our House will have to use new training and compliance practices as well as appoint an internal compliance monitor. If it fails to live up to a certain set of standards during the next three years, it will have to pay $40,000.
“The settlement with Our House requires remedies designed to bring about meaningful and long-lasting change to the quality of its residents’ care,” stated Attorney General Susanne Young, in a prepared statement. “I want to thank the Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit for their work on this difficult and important matter, and the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living’s Division of Licensing and Protection for providing valuable assistance with the investigation.”
According to the attorney general’s office, the investigation into Our House began in December 2020. The MFRAU was looking into claims that Our House had failed to supervise the administration of medication, protect residents from abuse, to properly supervise and train staff, and to ensure that abuse allegations were properly reported in a timely manner.
The internal compliance monitor is supposed to ensure that everyone delivering care at Our House is properly trained, that residents and their needs will be better monitored, and to put in place a plan for improving compliance with rules. The monitor will serve for two years and deliver regular reports to the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Unit.
The statement says Our House also agreed to create a staff training and orientation program, separate from existing training requirements.
In 2021, the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL), said Our House had agreed to enter into a temporary stipulated receivership, meaning it would allow someone else to run it for a time while it worked to meet requirements. The receiver was Mark Stickney, of SpinGlass Management.
On Aug. 25, Stickney sent a letter to the families of Our House residents saying in November 2021 he notified DAIL and the attorney general that enough had been done at Our House to where the receivership could be terminated. This couldn’t be done until a lawsuit against Our House was settled, which it was in January, according to the letter. Stickney continued to work on ending the receivership and in April delivered a final report to DAIL and the attorney general. He was told by the state for that to happen, Our House had to reach a settlement with MFRAU over issues that predated the receivership.
Stickney’s letter states he wasn’t made aware of these previous issues when he was named receiver. The letter says Stickney recommended that Our House reach a settlement with MFRAU.
Stickney said Thursday the infractions the attorney general is referring to pre-date the receivership.
"The settlement agreement, I signed it because we're already doing everything that's in the settlement agreement," he said.
Our House is owned by Paula Patorti, who sent her own letter to Our House families on Monday. In it she echoes what Stickney wrote in his letter and said the purpose of said letter is so families will know what’s happening should news of the settlement reach the media.
“Our Managers, Nurses, and my family want to pursue a legal challenge to this matter but I am simply exhausted and financially it is taking a toll on us so I will agree to take the punches they are doling out,” she wrote. “Rest assured we will continue to care for our residents as we always do, with best intentions and a good team.”
She invited the families to call her if they wished to know further details.
