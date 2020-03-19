HARTLAND — The Hammond Cove Shooting Range will open for the season at 10 a.m. April 2, according to the Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Those using the range have to sign in with an on-site range officer and either have a valid Vermont hunting or fishing license or be the guest of someone who does.
The license is required for anyone 15 or older. Each license holder can bring one guest, but after three visits the guest has to buy a license. Firing more than one round per second isn’t allowed, nor is shooting shotguns or rifles from the pistol bench. Pistols, likewise, can’t be fired from the rifle bench.
The range will be open Thursday through Monday until Dec. 14. For Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the range hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays it’s open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The range is closed between Dec. 15 and March 31 and on all state and federal holidays outside special events.
Before using the range, people are encouraged to review all the rules on the department’s website, vtfishandwildlife.com.
