MONTPELIER — The state is ready to disperse $10 million to clean up polluted properties.
According to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) applications for the Brownfield Revitalization Fund are now being accepted. The funds were originally announced by Gov. Phil Scott, who signed Act 74, which put $25 million from the General Fund to the ACCD and the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) for the Brownfield program.
A total of $11 million went to ACCD. All but $1 million will be used to clean up brownfield sites, the rest will go to the state’s regional planning commissions so they complete future brownfield assessments.
“ACCD is calling for those Brownfield clean-up projects that will deliver the most impressive economic impacts; sites that, once remediated, will set the redevelopment stage for new housing units, job-creation, commercial activity, and increased property values,” stated Lindsay Kurrle, ACCD Secretary, in a release on Thursday. “This General Fund investment will be transformative as underutilized, vacant, and contaminated properties statewide are returned to a productive reuse.”
Brownfield sites are generally commercial properties that could be economically viable were it not for environmental contamination.
“By cleaning up these parcels and thoughtfully repurposing them, we will encourage compact development in our downtowns and villages, restore Vermont’s land and water, protect our environment from unnecessary sprawl, and provide new places for people to live and work,” stated ANR Secretary Julie Moore in the release.
Potential applicants can email accd.brownfieldsteam@vermont.gov with questions.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
