WATERBURY — A state tax examiner has been arrested and cited for embezzling over $15,000 by altering a single tax return in 2018, according to state officials.
In a joint statement released Tuesday, Public Safety Commissioner Thomas D. Anderson and Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom said there was no data breach involved and that no taxpayer money or data was lost or compromised.
According to the statement, Chelsea Hoadley, 26, of Greensboro Bend, is cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Barre Criminal Division on Jan. 17 to answer four counts each of embezzlement, and identity theft.
Hoadley has been an employee of the Department of Taxes since February 2016, according to the release. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. Officials said Hoadley was placed on leave on Dec. 7 after the director of risk management at NorthCountry Federal Credit Union in South Burlington notified the Tax Department of suspicious activity on an account. State Police and the Attorney General’s Office investigated the matter.
“Within hours of receiving the call from the bank, we had reviewed the transactions and referred the matter to the Vermont State Police,” said Samsom in a release. “This was not a data breach, and no taxpayer data or funds were or are at risk. Vermonters need not be concerned about their data or the integrity of our system. Extensive review by my department indicates that the occurrences alleged were limited to the incidents for which Hoadley was arrested.”
He added that bank, state and federal systems for detecting fraud all worked as designed in this instance.
Hoadley is accused of altering the 2012 and 2015 tax returns for a person she knows. Officials said there’s no evidence showing this person was aware of this.
Officials said the investigation revealed four electronic deposits, apparent tax refunds, were made to a NorthCountry FCU controlled by Hoadley on Oct. 30, Nov. 5, Nov. 21 and Dec. 6. These totaled $15,773. Officials said the money was used to pay bills online, and that Hoadley wrote and endorsed four checks to herself for a total of $10,000. These were then deposited into A VSECU account.
The Tax Department and State Police said more information would be available through the court after Hoadley is arraigned. Both agencies said they would not be commenting further.
