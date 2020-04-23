The Vermont Department of Health on Thursday, in its daily update on the COVID-19 crisis, reported three new deaths related to COVID and two new confirmed cases of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavrus.
The deaths of 43 Vermonters have now been attributed to COVID, according to the health department. That number stood at 40 on Wednesday.
As of Thursday, the health department had confirmed 825 cases of COVID and conducted 13,852 tests. On Wednesday, the department had identified 823 COVID cases.
According to the health department, there were 15 people hospitalized and being treated for COVID on Thursday and another 29 patients displaying COVID-like symptoms who were awaiting test results. On Wednesday, 18 people across Vermont were hospitalized for COVID treatment and 19 patients being monitored pending test results.
The health department also reported this week that new guidelines from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development said some businesses will be allowed to open, but must require employees to wear non-medical cloth face coverings, over their noses and mouths when in the presence of others. Those coverings could range from bandannas and scarves, to other non-medical masks.
A recent update also pointed out the health department regularly updates its FAQ page. Among the questions added Tuesday were: “Can I buy or sign a long-term lease, one that lasts more than 30 days, for a new apartment or house?;” “How accurate is the test for COVID-19?;” and “How can I keep from getting sick if I live with or care for someone who is sick with COVID-19?”
The FAQs are posted at www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/frequently-asked-questions.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting a 20% increase in calls to U.S. poison centers involving cleaner and disinfectant exposures, the health department urged Vermonters to make sure they use those products safely.
Suggestions included follow the directions on the label, not mixing chemicals, wearing protective gear like gloves, using the products in a well-ventilated area and storing them out of reach of children.
