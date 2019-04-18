Vermont’s public utility regulators want to review the rules around the state’s net metering program. Those in the solar industry say they want things to be simple and predictable.
The Public Utility Commission announced Tuesday that it has begun the process for reviewing possible changes to the net-metering system — Commission Rule 5.100 — which, according to the commission, primarily involves solar arrays up up to 500 kilowatts.
The net-metering program gives its beneficiaries credit on their electric bills, depending on what their facility produces in energy. Hydroelectric and small wind plants can be net-metering projects, but most are solar, according to the commission.
“We think our current Rule provides helpful guidance, but there is always room for improvement,” said Anthony Roisman, Public Utility Commission chairman, in a statement. “We encourage broad participation in this process to help us make the net-metering program work better for all Vermonters.”
According to the commission, it plans to hold workshops and seek comment from stakeholders prior to beginning the formal rulemaking process. Filings regarding the matter can be viewed and tracked on the commission’s website bit.ly/0419CaseSearch. The case number is 19-0855-RULE.
Filed already is the order to open the rulemaking process, and a 64-page draft of the proposed rules. According to the commission, these will simplify and clarify the processes around amending and transferring certificates of public good, resolving concerns utilities have with interconnect projects, putting solar canopies over existing parking lots, and reviewing a project’s impacts on forests. It would also allow a permitted project to take two years to be constructed instead of one.
Olivia Campbell Anderson, executive director of Renewable Energy Vermont, a renewable energy trade association, said the proposed rules appear to be a mix of improvements and further complications. She said the existing permitting process is cumbersome and costly, something that needs to change. She said the net-metering program is a crucial tool for the state to meet its clean energy goals, and it’s one of the few ways individual Vermonters and small businesses owners can be involved in that, and save money on electricity.
She said past changes to the net-metering program have resulted in job losses for the solar industry. Anderson cited the 2018 Vermont Clean Energy Industry Report, produced by the Department of Public Service, which says, “Job declines in the solar industry were also a first-time national phenomenon since The Solar Foundation began tracking employment in 2010. In Vermont, the shedding of solar jobs came alongside a decline in solar installations over the same period of about 9 percent. More importantly,however, these shifts follow significant policy reforms to the state’s net metering program, which made the siting of new renewable energy projects — especially larger installations — more difficult, leading to an almost 20-percent decline in applications.”
The report can be found at bit.ly/0419EnergyReport.
She said the commission is in the scoping phase of the rule-making process, which all told will likely take at least a year. Andersen said Renewable Energy Vermont plans to be heavily involved in the comment period.
