CLARENDON — The state plans to take a more proactive approach to monitoring and treating PFAS contamination, such as that found at several homes in Clarendon near Rutland Airport Business Park and other places.
“We have spent the last two years in emergency response mode,” said Peter Walke, deputy secretary of Vermont Agency of Natural Resources on Tuesday. The ANR has now begun the rulemaking process that would create a maximum contamination level for five types of polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
The limit being proposed is 20 parts per trillion, Walke said. Public water systems would be required to test for the specified PFAS substances at that level and take steps to reduce them.
The Vermont Department of Health has PFAS limits as part of a Health Advisory. The state can use that to work with responsible parties and other stakeholders to address contamination issues when they come to light, but right now there’s nothing that requires testing to be done. The MCL would change that, Walke said.
“We had been hoping the federal government would move forward with a maximum contamination level,” he said. “They don’t appear to be moving in that direction, at least not at the speed we’d like them to.”
The start of the rulemaking process was announced Friday. Starting then, over a 30-day period, the ANR will talk with “stakeholders,” people and entities potentially affected by the rule, before moving forward.
Walke said Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire are at varying stages of doing something similar.
The five types of PFAS the rule will apply to are: perfluooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS), perfluoroheptanoic acid (PFHpA) and perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA). According to Walke, these don’t occur naturally in the environment. Some are the byproduct of the Teflon manufacturing process, as has been the case in North Bennington and nearby Hoosick Falls, New York.
In Clarendon, PFAS has been found in the wells of five homes and one barn. It was reported in October that the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation planned to apply for a $900,000 grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to study how far the contamination had spread in that area. It’s believed the contamination there came from firefighting foam used at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport.
That type of foam is no longer used. The state ran a collection program last summer during which fire departments with the substance in stock were able to safely dispose of it.
According to the ANR’s Friday announcement, the state began this rulemaking process partly because of a petition brought by the Conservation Law Foundation. The group requested a minimum contamination level as well as a treatment standard, however, ANR declined to move on the latter for now. Walke said it’s not known how effective the various PFAS treatment technologies are and the state does not wish to adopt something that doesn’t work, leaving people with a false sense of safety.
“No one should have to worry about drinking toxic chemicals when they turn on their tap,” said Jen Duggan, vice president and director of Conservation Law Foundation Vermont, in a statement Monday. “ANR’s decision to regulate five PFAS chemicals is an important first step. We are also encouraged by ANR’s commitment to evaluate options to protect Vermonters from the PFAS class of chemicals. There are thousands of these harmful substances, and CLF will continue to fight to get them out of our water.”
According to the Conservation Law Foundation, PFAS have been linked to a number of health problems, among them “... kidney and testicular cancer; impaired liver, pancreatic and immune system function; thyroid disease; fertility and pregnancy issues; high blood pressure; and growth and learning problems in infants and children.”
