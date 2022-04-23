The mother of a man shot and killed by a Rutland teenager in a local hotel a year ago made an impassioned plea on Friday that a judge deny a request to move the case to family court.
Kahliq Richardson, 19, was arraigned on a manslaughter charge after the April 3, 2021, death of Jonah Pandiani, of Rutland.
On Friday, Travis Weaver, deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, argued the case should remain in criminal court while attorney Robert Kaplan, who represents Richardson, asked Judge Howard Kalfus to grant his client youthful offender status.
The hearing was completed but Kaplan took the matter under advisement and said he would issue a ruling.
Pandiani’s mother, Rebecca Lambert, told the court she believed she had become a victim not just because of the death of her son but also due to the judicial process including Friday’s hearing which she called “ludicrous.”
“For the last eight to 10 months, I have felt figuratively, as though we’re being beaten down by the very system put in place to protect us, the innocent, the victims. My son was murdered. His life was ripped away from him, from us and when something so horrific and so tragic and so preventable happens, as a mother, everything in you cries out against it, and what we are given to bring us some solace and some comfort and some peace is the promise that people will be held accountable for such crimes. They won’t go without consequence. We’re promised accountability,” she said.
Lambert said she had struggled with anger, depression, hopelessness, frustration and rage over the possibility of Richardson’s case being transferred to family court.
Taylor Lennon, Pandiani’s sister, said she was planning to testify but changed her mind.
“Just because it’s hard for me to understand why I have to convince the court my brother’s life was of enough value to punish the man who cut it short unjustifiably,” she said.
Kaplan asked Kalfus to consider the Vermont statute that would allow Richardson to be considered a youthful offender. He said he thought the statute was unusual because he believed it put the burden on the defendant to prove the state can meet needs like safely confining the defendant and providing treatment.
“In this particular case, what has been proposed by (the Vermont Department for Children and Families) is that the needs that can’t be met pertain to the public safety component for the court’s consideration. Doesn’t really seem that much, if any, consideration was given to treatment needs that Mr. Richardson might have which could be met through youthful offender probation,” he said.
Kaplan said Richardson’s parents, who testified on Friday, had indicated that Richardson had changed since Pandiani’s death and that the death, “through the reckless use of a firearm,” was not indicative of a pattern of violence.
“There is very little to indicate to the court a reason to have concern that the conduct by the 17- and 18-year-old Kahliq Richardson is at risk to perpetuate in a 19-, 21- or 22-year-old Kahliq Richardson,” he said.
Weaver pointed out that the relationship with the woman, whose testimony was played on Friday, ended in part with a restraining order. One of the conditions of the order was that Richardson not possess a weapon. However, he still had the gun, which allegedly accidentally caused Pandiani’s death.
“All of that is to say, even if one wishes to sort of assume the best of Mr. Richardson, the fact remains he presents a very serious and dangerous risk of further violence. The court should not simply not consider those facts which got us here today,” he said.
Weaver also disputed Kaplan’s interpretation of the opinion offered by staff from the Vermont Department for Children and Families and said what they were actually telling the court was that they do not have confidence they can safely monitor Richardson if he’s classified a youthful offender.
From early on in the investigation, Richardson allegedly took responsibility for Pandiani’s death. Police said he told them he had been using crack cocaine before shooting Pandiani. Affidavits filed in the case said Richardson said he and Pandiani had been passing the gun back and forth and “showboating” when it went off and Pandiani was killed.
Weaver, however, said an autopsy indicated Pandiani had been shot in the back of the head, contradicting Richardson’s story.
During the hearing on Friday, Weaver played recordings that indicated a violent history by Richardson. One man, speaking to police, said Richardson had pointed a gun at people in the past although he said he hadn’t seen it directly. A woman with whom Richardson had a relationship accused him of being violent with her and said he had pointed a BB gun at her. She said she knew it wasn’t a real gun but said it still made her feel threatened.
After Richardson was arrested and placed in custody for Pandiani’s death, he was arraigned in Rutland criminal court and set free, but he was immediately arrested by federal law-enforcement officers.
He was charged in federal court with being a known drug user illegally possessing a firearm. In March, he pleaded guilty to being a drug addict in possession of a firearm, not yet been sentenced, but the maximum penalty for the charge would be 10 years in prison.
Friday was the first hearing on the local charges since Richardson was arraigned on the federal charges.
