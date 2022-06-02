After the school shooting in Texas, officials at the Vermont Agency of Education and Department of Public Safety are looking at Vermont’s policies and security to make local schools safe.
On May 24, an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and wounded 17 other people.
The Vermont State Police issued a news release Tuesday that said they had investigated an alleged threat made, also on May 24, by a student at Orleans Elementary School. The statement said “parents and community members can expect to see an increased police presence at the school on (June 1.)”
Also in May, police have investigated alleged threats made by a student at Montpelier High School, a student at North Country Union Junior High School in Derby and a student at Champlain Valley Union High School who had allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the school.
A news release sent Tuesday said the state’s review of school safety happened regularly but was “especially important” after a threat to Vermont schools or after a national incident like the one in Uvalde.
In a statement, Dan French, Vermont’s secretary of education, said the first responsibility was to reduce the likelihood of Vermont students being harmed. He asked school officials to work with the Vermont School Safety Center and School Crisis Planning team.
“Our goal is not only for students, staff and teachers to be safe at school, but to feel secure in their learning environment,” he said.
Robert Evans, Vermont’s school safety liaison officer, said the efforts to find a way to keep Vermont schools safe have been ongoing since at least 1999. He said the Vermont School Crisis Planning Team includes school safety stakeholders from a variety of different disciplines, School Board Association, Principals Association, Superintendents Association, the Vermont School Board Insurance Trust, the Vermont Department of Mental Health, the American Red Cross, the Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living, first responders, fire services and police, including the Vermont State Police, county sheriff’s departments and municipal police departments.
The Vermont School Safety Center was created in 2016. Evans called it a “one-stop shop where folks can go for anything related to school emergency preparedness.”
“That has helped us kind of develop a strategic vision for where school emergency preparedness is going in Vermont,” he said.
Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, pointed out the benefit of bringing together those with a variety of expertise.
“Our statewide approach to school safety is designed to create a fabric of initiatives and funding to do everything possible to prevent critical incidents by enabling early identification of hazards and threats, and to respond swiftly and decisively in the event of an incident,” he said in a statement.
The statement from the Department of Public Safety described some school safety initiatives and the funding that helped support them.
Almost $360,000 in federal grant funding was used to provide training for school staff to train at least one employee in identifying a potential threats of violence. Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Legislature allocated $5.4 million in 2018 and 2019 for equipment and building upgrades to enhance security. Priority was given to locking mechanisms for interior and exterior doors and public address systems to provide information during a potential crisis.
The Department of Justice awarded a grant of $173,000 for a system that can be used by students, school staff or the public to report a possible threat anonymously. More information about the system can be found online at Safe4vt.org and the contact is 844-723-3488 (844-safe4vt) by phone or 274637 and the keyword “safe4vt” by text.
The school safety center hosts training throughout the year that includes subjects like de-escalation, family reunification, tabletop exercises and options-based response.
Evans pointed out that all the planning was developed while working with stakeholders that included law-enforcement officers. The school crisis center includes representatives of the Vermont Police Chief Association, a captain with the Vermont State Police and available positions for the Vermont sheriff departments.
“We develop a series of tabletop exercises, incident command training opportunities to help school districts and schools develop training opportunities and learning initiatives so folks can prepare, as a team, as a jurisdiction, as a regional response capacity, to be better prepared to respond to these types of incidents,” he said.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said his department trains for potential emergency situations.
“Certainly with the hope that we never have to respond but we know it’s necessary to be prepared to,” he said.
Kilcullen said the city schools have allowed police to train at their sites. He said the school officials have been willing to work with police to provide a training environment to develop a realistic response to the challenges of entering and securing a school.
The release sent by the public safety department encouraged Vermonters to “simply speak up when one sees concerning behavior.” A campaign of “See Something, Say Something,” encourages students to talk to an adult if they believe a peer is considering self-harm or harming others.
“Definitely, it’s always the best course of action to address issues before they rise to the level of actual police response,” Kilcullen said.
Evans said parents should be assured that officials with the school crisis center are continually looking at updates to their plans based on new information.
“We know that those who are doing these horrible things change the way that they deliver their death and destruction to schools and to communities and based upon the threat evolving over time, we have to ensure that our response capabilities are evolving as well so that we aren’t applying old strategies and old methodologies when the threat dynamic has changed significantly,” he said.
The VSSC website, at schoolsafety.vermont.gov online, offers all schools guidance on developing emergency operation plans.
